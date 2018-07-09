Gangster Dilpreet Singh who shot Punjabi singer Parmish Verma arrested in Chandigarh

In a joint operation with the crime branch of Chandigarh Police, the Punjab Police arrested gangster Dilpreet Singh from Chandigarh on Monday afternoon.

Sources in the police department said Singh was arrested after a brief encounter at the back side of the ISBT, Sector 43, Chandigarh. The gangster, who was injured in the encounter, has been admitted to PGIMER, Chandigarh.

Dilpreet had earlier claimed to be behind Punjabi singer Parmish Verma’s shooting. Dhahan had uploaded a status on his Facebook page, along with a picture of himself holding a pistol and another picture of Verma with a cross drawn on it.

“Mein dilpreet singh dhahan sariya nu dasna chaunda k ajj parmish verma de goliya bazian apa mariya.(I, Dilpreet Singh Dhahan, want to tell everyone that I am behind the shooting of Parmish Verma),” the post claims. The post has been shared over 1,100 times. Dahan had also made an extortion call of ₹10 lakh to popular singer-actor Gippy Grewal.

About the gangster

Figuring among 17 A-category gangsters of Punjab Police, Dilpreet hails from Dhahan village near Nurpur Bedi in Ropar and is named as an accused in 16 cases.

Punjab Police sources say he is into extortion and contract killing. Police also claim that Dilpreet took to crime to avenge an assault in the village, but now has links with the Vicky Gounder gang.

Dilpreet had escaped while being taken back to jail from a Ropar court in May 2016. Ropar SSP Raj Bachan Singh Sandhu had met Dlipreet’s family at least twice since December to push for his surrender.