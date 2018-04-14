Punjab gangster Dilpreet Singh Dhahan claims responsibility of Parmish Verma shooting

Punjab gangster Dilpreet Singh Dhahan has claimed to be behind Punjabi singer Parmish Verma’s shooting. Dhahan uploaded a status on his Facebook page, along with a picture of himself holding a pistol and another picture of Verma with a cross drawn on it.

The ‘Gaal ni kadni’ singer and his friend were shot on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday in Phase 8, Industrial Area, Mohali.

“Mein dilpreet singh dhahan sariya nu dasna chaunda k ajj parmish verma de goliya bazian apa mariya.(I, Dilpreet Singh Dhahan, want to tell everyone that I am behind the shooting of Parmish Verma),” the post claims. The post has been shared over 1,100 times.

The post claiming responsibility is the first one posted to the Facebook profile this year. Before this, the last post on the profile was in December, 2017.

Dhahan is an infamous Punjabi gangster and is also on Punjab Police’s list of most-wanted. Sources in the police, though, are currently refusing to talk about the connection. “We will go by our own investigation,” a senior police official said.

“We have registered a case and have some leads which we are working on,” SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal said.

Involved in sarpanch murder

Satnam Singh, sarpanch of Khurd village in Hoshiarpur district, was shot dead in broad day light by three assailants outside a gurdwara in Sector 38 (West), Chandigarh, on April 9, 2017. Dilpreet Singh Dhahan was the one caught on camera killing Satnam.