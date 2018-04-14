Punjabi singer Parmish Verma shot at in Mohali

Famous Punjabi singer Parmish Verma and a friend were shot on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday in Phase 8, Industrial Area, Mohali.

Both Verma and his friend are out of danger and are currently undergoing treatment in a private room in Fortis Hospital, Mohail. A police source has said Verma’s knee was injured in the firing.

Parmish Verma is a famous Punjabi singer with his smash hit ‘Gaal ni kadni’ having been viewed over 118 million times on YouTube. Released last year, the rising popularity of the song coincides with the near-rout of gangsters from the state in the last few months.

More recently, his single Shada has also turned out to be a hit, with over 27 million views on YouTube. The song was released three weeks ago.

Police investigation is underway, following which they will take statements from the injured.

Punjabi gangster behind shooting?

A man by the name of Dilpreet Singh Dhahan is claiming to be behind Verma’s shooting. Dhahan uploaded a status on his Facebook page, along with a picture of himself holding a pistol and another picture of Verma with a cross drawn on it.

“Mein dilpreet singh dhahan sariya nu dasna chaunda k ajj parmish verma de goliya bazian apa mariya.(I, Dilpreet Singh Dhahan, want to tell everyone that I am behind the shooting of Parmish Verma),” the post claims. The post has been shared 41 times.

The post claiming responsibility is the first one posted to the Facebook profile this year. Before this, the last post on the profile was in December,2017.