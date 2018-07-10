Love for ‘chitta’ did gangster Dilpreet Dhahan in

It was notorious gangster Dilpreet Singh Dhahan’s addiction to ‘chitta’ (heroin-based narcotic concoction) that helped the state special operation cell of the Punjab Police nab him.

The special cell officials said on Monday they got WhatsApp calls made by his acquaintances to ask him to come to a secluded place behind the interstate bus terminus (ISBT), Sector 43, in Chandigarh to get the contraband.

The information about the gangster’s movement was provided by the Jalandhar police which recently arrested some ‘chitta’ suppliers with whom Dilpreet Singh was in regular touch with, , sources said.

Three deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) — Tejinder Singh Sandhu, Rajiv Yadav and Rakesh Kumar — led operation that was assisted by nine inspectors and over 50 other cops.

The special cell had called its men from Ferozepur, Fazilka and Mohali for the operation, it is learnt. Sources said immediately after laying the trap, a Chandigarh crime branch team was also called to the spot.

When Dilpreet came in a white Maruti Swift Dzire from the judicial complex side towards the backside of the bus stand at nearly 12 noon, the police confirmed his appearance and the vehicle number with his associates.

As soon as they intercepted the car, Dilpreet tried to escape by reversing the vehicle. While he was reversing the car, some members of the police team hurled bricks at his front windscreen to rattle him. He stepped out of the car and opened fire at the police team that returned the fire. One of the bullets hit him in the right thigh and he was overpowered by the police. He was wearing slippers and shorts at that time.

He was taken to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) where he was undergoing treatment.

“The present physical appearance of Dilpreet Singh ‘Baba’ is entirely different from the one of a flowing beard and ‘damala’ (a form of turban) which was known to police. Now, he has his hair shorn and a beard trimmed,” said an official.

On searching the car, the police found a rifle, 15 cartridges, a 12 bore gun and 10 cartridge shells from the car boot. They also recovered a roll of aluminum foil, a lighter and some burnt foils from Dilpreet’s car.

Wigs of beard and other items he used to appear on Facebook and other social media were also recovered.