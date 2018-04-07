Punjab: Gangsters post birthday celebration pics on Facebook from Faridkot jail

Raising serious questions on the security apparatus at the Faridkot Modern Jail, pictures of birthday celebrations of gangster Bhola Shooter (Bharat Sharma), an undertrial lodged in the jail for murder, were uploaded from the jail premises on Facebook, on Friday night.

After the photos, clicked on April 2, were posted, police have booked Bhola and another gangster, Pala Brar (Parampal Singh Brar), also seen in the pictures. Brar is also an undertrial.

The photographs were uploaded from a Facebook account, Pala Brar and besides him and Bhola, several other youngsters are also seen. Police have also recovered four mobile phones, including three smart phones.

A pictures of birthday celebration of gangster Bhola Shooter were uploaded from the jail premises on Facebook. (Facebook)

Police unable to stop mobiles reaching inmates

Faridkot SP (headquarters) Deepak Pareek said both gangsters, Bhola and Pala, had been booked under sections 52A and 42 of the Prisons Act, at the city police station, Faridkot. “The pictures were clicked inside jail premises. We have started an investigation and will not spare the culprits,” he added.

However, what the police should actually investigate and strictly check is the easy access that inmates have to mobile phones. In 2018, 54 phones have been recovered to date or a phone every second day. Jail authorities have failed to check the ‘throwing of mobile phones’ inside jail from near the boundary wall.

“It is true that gangsters lodged in Faridkot jail use mobile phones for extortion calls, threats and to run the narcotics business. Inmates get a mobile when it is either thrown in the premises; it is also slipped through to them during their appearance in court,” a senior police official said, on condition of anonymity.

ADGP prisons Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota said, “I will take up the matter with Faridkot jail authorities. As a policy measure, we have floated tenders for mobile detectors to check the use of phones in jail.”