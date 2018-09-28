Punjab’s industrial capital Ludhiana has nothing to offer to tourists

Even as minister of tourism and cultural affairs Navjot Singh Sidhu showed keen interest to promote tourism in the state, it seems not much is being done to promote tourism in the city.

Three months after the minister announced development of Serai Lashkari Khan as a world-class wedding destination to boost tourism in the state, no move has been initiated to reinstate the Mughal-era building.

During his visit to serai in June, Sidhu had announced Rs 20 crore on revamp of the serai spread over eight acres with a restaurant, landscaping and seven-star tented accommodation.

Tourism director MS Jaggi, however, claimed that work for conservation of serai in Manji sahib was being carried out and added, “Once we receive funds under the Swadesh Darshan scheme, we will start the development of tourism spots.”

State of neglect

A check on the ground of signboards installed at some of the key tourist destinations in the city during the previous regime of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), revealed that these boards led to nowhere.

Vishal Nayyar, maternal grandson of martyr Sukhdev, said, “There is no signboard at Clock Tower and Sabzi Mundi to guide those who want to visit house of the martyr. We had demanded that the Old Sabzi Mandi chowk be named after the martyr, but our repeated requests fell on deaf ears of respective governments.”

Another goof up could be seen at the signboard installed at Saggu Chowk, where the tomb of Hussain Khan and Alawal Khan, are mentioned as ‘Tom’.

The tourism director said he had received complaints about wrongly spelt signboards and assured that they will be replaced soon.

Also, the information centre of the tourism department, located at busy Cock Tower, is out of bounds for tourists visiting the city as there is traffic congestion in the area throughout the day.

On the tourism potential of the city, Brij Bhushan Goyal, organising secretary of the Mahatma Gandhi Peace Mission, said the city has many historical landmarks which can attract tourists.

“Famous Gandhi samarak is located in on the banks of Sutlej and the house of Martyr Lala Lajpat Rai is in Jagraon, but nothing is being done to promote these places,” said Goyal.

