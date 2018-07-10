Punjab to seek funds under NDPS Act

In its fight against drug menace in Punjab, the state government would approach the Centre for seeking funds under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

In a meeting chaired by chief minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday, an inspector general rank officer of the Special Task Force on drugs informed that there was a provision under the NDPS Act for seeking funds from the Centre to supplement the state’s efforts to fight the drug menace.

In his response, the chief minister asked health minister Brahm Mohindra to take up the issue with the union ministry of social justice & empowerment.

Singh held the high-level meeting with civil surgeons, medical superintendents, principals of the government medical colleges and other government officials here, an official spokesperson said.

According to the guidelines for funding from the National Fund for Control of Drug Abuse Rules-2006, the government organisations or institutions, a society registered under the Societies’ Registration Act, 1860, public trust registered under any law for the time being in force, Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs), Urban Local Bodies are eligible to seek funds under the NFCDA.

The funds could be utilised to meet the expenditure incurred in connection with the measures taken for combating illicit traffic in narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or controlled substances; controlling the abuse of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances; identifying, treating, rehabilitating addicts, preventing drug abuse, educating public against drug abuse; and supplying drugs to addicts where such supply is a medical necessity, as per the guidelines.

The components which are admissible for assistance under the NFCDA are information, education and communication (IEC), wherein events could be held for awareness generation, preventive education and de-addiction camps in areas prone to drug abuse, especially rural/slum areas.

The other components are surveys, studies, evaluation and research on the subject of drug abuse, grant for increasing bed capacity at the centres/hospitals run by the state/ central government for drug de-addiction purposes, providing training to doctors, medical staff on drug de-addiction etc, as per the guidelines.

As per the guidelines, the quantum of assistance in the case of NGOs, private bodies / institutions shall be not more than 75 per cent of the actual expenditure. However, for government bodies/institutions, funds up to 100 per cent of the actual expenditure as approved by the governing body.

Under Section 7-A of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS Act), the central government had constituted the National Fund for Control of Drug Abuse (NFCDA).

Subsequently the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (National Fund for Control of Drug Abuse) Rules, 2006 were notified in March, 2006, official said.