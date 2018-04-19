Punjabi actress pushes for minority status for Sikhs in J&K

Punjabi actress and social activist Preeti Sapru announced to launch a movement in Jammu & Kashmir demanding minority status for the Sikhs.

Sapru, who had earlier helped Kashmiri Pandits in getting jobs, said,“Now, I am concentrating on the Sikh community in Kashmir. The Sikhs in Srinagar are in trouble. They are getting no help from the state,” she said.

On Wednesday, Sapru also met some members of the Sikh community as they planned to stage a protest in Amritsar.

Supports screening of Nanak Shah Fakir

Sapru extended her support to the movie Nanak Shah Fakir, saying if the movie conveys true message of Sikhism then it should be promoted.

“Even I am on a mission to spread the message of Sikhism. I am reading a book on Guru Nanak Dev ji, written by Haroon Khalid. I want to feel Sikh history and there is a need that the messages of Guru Nanak reach to today’s youth,” she said.

Sapru was here to announce her comeback on the silver screen, after a 17 year gap, with the movie ‘Kaake Da Viyah’. The shoot of the movie kicked off here at Basseimi village on Wednesday.The movie is being directed by a 24-year-old Ludhiana lad Rai Yuvraj Singh Bains.

Sapru said that after the shooting of this movie she will stage a conference at Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir and a memorandum to the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti. “I also want the Sikhs across the country to raise their voice as their brethren in Kashmir are in trouble. I am travelling across the country to gather people from the Sikh community for this movement,” she said.