Questions over no action on cops named in Inderpreet Chadha’s suicide note

After the special investigation team (SIT) of Punjab Police arrested nine persons for former Chief Khalsa Diwan vice-president Inderpreet Singh Chadha’s suicide, questions are being raised as to why no action has been taken against police officials named in the suicide notes left by him.

Inderpreet shot himself on January 3 this year, days after his father Charanjeet Chadha (83), the then head of the CKD, a prime Sikh socio-religious organisation, was booked for sexual harassment after a video showing the father with a woman principal of a CKD-run school went viral. Inderpreet Chadha too had been booked for criminal intimidation on the complaint of the woman.

On January 5, the woman was among 11 persons booked by the Amritsar district police on charges of abetting the suicide of Chadha and, on February 27, the police arrested nine accused including two women.

As per information procured from officials privy to the developments, names of senior officials — including one holding rank of director general of police (DGP), an additional ADGP, and an inspector general of police (IGP)-rank officer posted as commissioner — figured in the notes, on the basis of which arrests have been made. The name of a district judge also finds mention. Forensic examinations have found the notes to have been written by Inderpreet Chadha.

The SIT, as reported earlier, has sought permission from the state police chief to question the DGP-rank officer against whom some serious allegations have been levelled in a suicide note. The note has a special mention of an alleged “nexus” between a senior police official, a woman already arrested by the SIT and a Chandigarh-based businessman. Chadha has mentioned “a deal” of Rs 60 lakh.

However, it must be underlined that Chadha has not written anything incriminating against the ADGP and has only mentioned him as a “good friend” of his brother Harjit, who is also under arrest. He only wrote that “the ADGP should be kept out of any investigation as he is friend of my brother”.

“Chadha was fond of writing daily dairies and, because he was under stress due to some financial disputes with some persons, who are now named in the abetment-to-suicide FIR, he described everything by name in the note,” said one of the investigating officials.

The SIT head, IGP (crime) LK Yadav, did not reply to repeated calls for his comment.

Besides the principal and Inderpreet’s younger brother Harjit Chadha, the other arrested accused are Gursewak Singh, Surjit Singh, Vijay Umat, Inderpreet Singh Anand, Varundeep Singh, Davinder Sandhu and Kuljit Kaur Ghuman mentioned as ‘K’ in the suicide notes.