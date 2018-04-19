Rape case: Langah moves HC, wants trial shifted out of Punjab

Punjab and Haryana high court, on Wednesday, put Punjab government on notice on the plea of former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) minister Sucha Singh Langah seeking transfer of trial outside Punjab. Langah was booked in September last year for allegedly raping a Punjab Police woman constable.

Senior advocate JS Bedi who appeared on behalf of Langah said the court had sought a response from the government by May 19. Langah, 61, a former MLA from Dera Baba Nanak segment in Gurdaspur district, was booked on September 29 last year, 11 days ahead of the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha bypoll. He is out on bail.

The FIR said the woman, who is a police constable, charged Langah with raping her repeatedly since 2009 using his influence as a top leader of the SAD, which later ousted him as she had submitted a CD with a 20-minute video showing Langah having sex, purportedly with her. She had also accused Langah of selling her properties using his political pressure.

After absconding for days, he had surrendered at the Gurdaspur court on October 4, and charges were framed on February 14 under sections 376 (rape), 384 (extortion), 420 (cheating) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

Langah has told court that the case was registered just before the 2017 Lok Sabha by-election in Gurdaspur and was a result of political rivalry. Generally, only one district attorney (DA) is assigned a case but in the present case three law officers have been appointed and twice changes have been made, he has informed court adding that he was opposed to the present MLA at Gurdaspur and his convoy was also attacked, when he was on way to attend a court hearing. He also alleged the trial court judge was going “beyond” the case of prosecution.