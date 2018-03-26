Rawat-Rana-Handa panel sweeps Chandigarh Press Club elections

Barinder Rawat of Danik Bhaskar was elected as the new president of the Chandigarh Press Club, Sector 27. Rawat defeated Pradeep Sharma of The Tribune by a margin of 65 votes in the elections held at the Press Club on Sunday.

Just like last year, the Rawat-Rana-Handa panel won the elections by a clean sweep this year also. Out of a total 711 votes, 609 votes were polled.

Saurabh Duggal of Hindustan Times retained the post of senior vice-president after defeating Sukhbir Singh Bajwa of Danik Bhaskar by a margin of 85 votes, while Neha Sharma of Times of India defeated Archana Sethi from Punjab Kesari for the post of vice-president-1 by a margin of 52 votes, Rajinder Singh Nagarkoti of The Tribune was elected vice-president-2 after defeating Amit Bhardwaj from India News Channel by 131 votes, which was the highest vote margin.

For the post of secretary general, Jaswant Singh Rana of Danik Tribune defeated Nalin Acharya of Him Prabha with a margin of 94 votes.

Umesh Sharma of News 18 Channel was elected as joint secretary-1, while Karnail Singh Rana of Punjab Kesari was elected as joint secretary-2.

Sanjay Malhotra of PTC Channel retained the post of secretary by defeating Anil Bhardwaj of Aaj Samaj by 69 votes. Ramesh Handa of Punjab Kesari retrained the seat of treasurer by defeating Ashwani Kumar of Punjab Kesari with a margin of 86 votes.

The Press Club, established in 1980, has been holding elections annually since 1984 without a miss.