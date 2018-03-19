Repairs to hit water supply in Chandigarh, Mohali for 2 days

Every summer, residents have to bear the brunt of water shortage, especially those staying on upper floors in southern sectors.

The Chandigarh municipal corporation will be shutting down Phase 3 of the Kajauli waterworks on March 22 and 23 to plug leakages in the pipeline near Pakki Rurki, Mankheri and the Sector 39 waterworks before the advent of summer this year.

Sanjay Arora, superintending engineer of the MC public health wing, said there will be low pressure of water during the two days. He said residents should bear with it as the repairs are needed to ensure better water supply in summer.

Affected areas

Not just Chandigarh, even Mohali will be hit with water shortage on March 22 and 23.

Water will be available at low pressure in Sectors 1 to 12, 15, 22, 27, 28, 31, 32, 34, 35, 44, 45, 46 and 48 to 51 in Chandigarh. In Mohali, the affected areas will be Phases 9, 10 and 11, Sectors 70 and 71 and Mataur village.

Anil Kumar, executive engineer, water supply department, Mohali, said: “Because of the shutdown in Chandigarh, we will have to stop the afternoon supply (12pm to 1pm) in some sectors. Even the evening supply will be at low pressure.”

Even last week, shutdown of the Phase 3 of Kajauli waterworks had hit supply in Sectors 22 and 23 besides the southern belt — Sectors 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 44, 47, 48 to 51 and Buterla and Attawa village — throughout the day.

At present, Chandigarh, Mohali and Chandimandir rely on the Bhakra mainline canal, with the waterworks located at Kajauli near Morinda in Ropar district.Whenever there is a snag at the waterworks, residents in these areas face inconvenience. Also, the city is receiving only 80millon gallon daily ( MGD) water against its demand of 116 MGD. The figure shoots up between May and July, the peak of summer season.

For the past few years, the city has been receiving 67 MGD from the first four phases of Kajauli waterworks and the remaining from tubewells.