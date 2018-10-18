RLA issued registration number to SPIC vehicle in violation of norms

After the local audit department of the Chandigarh administration in its special audit found that the Society for Promotion of Information and Technology (SPIC) bought a Toyata Camry worth Rs 32 lakh in 2015-16 without approval of the executive committee, it has now come to light that even the registration number of the car (CHV1) was assigned in violations of rules.

The number under CHV series, dedicated to three-wheelers till 1989, used to be issued by the state transport authority (STA). However, the registration number for this vehicle, which is currently used by the pollution department of the Chandigarh administration, was allotted by the Registration and Licensing Authority (RLA), Sector 17.

According to norms, the registration number of commercial vehicles cannot be allotted by the RLA, that too to a non-commercial vehicle. Moreover, any number registered with the STA cannot be reassigned by the RLA as both agencies deal with different types of vehicles. While the STA deals with only commercial vehicles, the RLA deals with non-commercial vehicles.

Passing the buck

When contacted, Rajeev Tewari, STA additional secretary, expressed ignorance on how the number, which has now been phased out, was reassigned to a non-commercial vehicle.

RLA in-charge Rakesh Kumar Popli on the other hand said phased-out series under the STA remains under its domain only. “I will check how the number was assigned,” he said.

Chandigarh transport secretary AK Singla said: “I am not aware of this development, but will definitely look into it.”

Purchases sans nod

HT in its reports in the previous week has highlighted how SPIC purchased various vehicles without proper ratification of the governing body.

SPIC has been set up under the aegis of the Chandigarh department of information technology for implementing various plans to promote the IT industry in Chandigarh.

It first purchased a Toyata Innova SUV worth Rs 12 lakh and the model of the car was changed from seven-seater to eight-seater without the approval of the competent authority.

In the financial year 2017-2018, another Innova car worth Rs 14 lakh was purchased without the approval of the executive committee. The Toyata Camry worth Rs 32 lakh was purchased in 2015-16.

The number trail

The Hindustan Times investigation found the number CHV1 was allotted to an auto-rickshaw operator in Chandigarh in the early 80s and later the operator sold the three-wheeler to a junk dealer and shifted his base to Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh.

Interestingly, a leading transporter of the city, who has many vanity number on his vehicles, sought information under the Right to Information (RTI) Act in May this year over reassigning the number CHV1 to a non-commercial vehicle. In the RTI reply, the department said it does not have any record of any three-wheeler to which the number was assigned.

