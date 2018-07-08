Robbers hack woman to death in Ludhiana, decamp with Rs 3,000, jewellery

Three robbers struck at a fish farm in Pandori village of Mullapur Dakha on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday and murdered a woman with a sickle before taking away Rs 3,000 cash and silver jewellery.

The victim has been identified as Sangeeta, 26, whose husband Sudhir Kumar worked as a caretaker at the fish farm owned by one Shiv Bachan. Sudhir was away at the time of the incident.

The robbers also attacked another caretaker of the farm with a sharp-edged weapon.

As per the police, the accused entered the farm after scaling the compound wall. The first attacked the other caretaker, Vinod Kumar, 60, who was sleeping on the cot outside. He received injuries on his head from a sharp-edged weapon.

They then started banging on the door of the room, where Sangeeta, along with her mother-in-law and children were sleeping. A frightened Sangeeta did not open the door even as the robbers kept sitting outside for at least half-an-hour. After sometime as Sangeeta opened the door to check if the assailants had gone, they attacked her with a sickle, killing her instantly.

Following this, the assailants entered the room and took Rs 3,000 cash and silver jewellery, before fleeing. On being informed, the Mullanpur Dakha police reached the spot and initiated investigation. Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Dakha) Jaswinder Singh said the woman’s mother-in-law Ram Kali has said that one of the robbers had come to their home a few days ago and was asking about her son Sudhir but he wasn’t home.

The DSP said that apart from robbery, old enmity cannot be ruled out in this case. Sangeeta is survived by husband Sudhir and two children, including a two-year-old daughter and a month-old boy. Meanwhile, the injured Vinod Kumar was admitted to a Neuro Centre in Ludhiana with a critical head injury.

A case under Sections 460 (house-trespass or house-breaking by night punishable where death or grievous hurt caused by one of them), 394 (causing hurt in committing robbery) and 459 (grievous hurt caused whilst committing lurking house trespass or house-breaking) of IPC has been registered.