Rs 10 lakh looted at gunpoint from money exchange shop in Rayya

Four unidentified armed robbers allegedly looting around Rs 10 lakh at gunpoint from an employee of a Forex shop on GT Road in Rayya town, 37 kms from the district headquarter, on Thursday.

As per the shop owner, Gurdial Singh, the robbers also took away five mobile phones and a laptop from the shop.

Later, as per the sources from the police department, the miscreants switch off the robbed phones but possibly forgot or were unable to do so with one of them. They then threw the phone on a road near a drain at Wadala village. The police have so far recovered the thrown mobile phone but the robbers are at large till filing the report.

Gurdial said that besides him, he has two other employees who run the shop. “On Thursday afternoon, I had gone to Bandala village for some domestic work and one of the two employees had also gone to Amritsar, leaving behind the other employee, Sukhdeep Singh alias Sunny to handle the shop,” said Gurdial.

He said around 2.30 pm, four unidentified men on two different bikes came outside his shop. “Three of them entered the shop while one remained outside near the bikes,” Gurdial said.

“One of the three men inside the shop pointed a gun on Sunny’s forehead and demanded the locker’s key. They then took the key and took Rs 6 lakh in Indian currency and Rs 4.66 lakh in foreign currency from the locker. Before leaving, the miscreants also took away five mobile phones and a laptop from the shop,” he added.

Soon after knowing about the incident, senior superintendent of police (SSP) (rural) Parampal Singh, along with other senior police officers, reached the spot and started investigation. He said after tracing the locations of the robbed phone, the police cordoned off the suspected area towards which the accused went after the robbery. “The CCTV footages of in and around the area are also being examined to know the identity of the robbers. We are hopeful that the accused will soon be arrested,” he said.

Notably, the SSP said the police had already instructed the money exchanger to repair the closed circuit television (CCTVs) installed at his shop besides hiring a gunman but he didn’t pay any heed towards it.

Station house officer (SHO) of Rayya police station, Agyapal Singh, said, “We are registering a case against the robbers, whose identity yet to be ascertained.”