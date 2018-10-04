Sack Sidhu for backing poppy cultivation in Punjab: Sukhbir Badal to Capt Amarinder

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday said Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh should sack his minister Navjot Singh Sidhu for backing cultivation of poppy in the state.

Sukhbir, who was in Ludhiana to honour 442 newly appointed party office-bearers and workers, said it is an irony that while chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh had taken oath of holy Gutka Sahib vowing to end drug menace in the state, his minister is promoting cultivation of poppy.

Addressing a gathering at Gurudwara Singh Sabha in Model Town Extension, Sukhbir said Sidhu’s statement shows the doublespeak of the ruling Congress.

“If the CM is sincere about his pledge, he should either dismiss Sidhu or apologise to the people of Punjab for misguiding them,” said Sukhbir.

Earlier in the day, he visited former Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Avtar Singh Makkar to placate him. Makkar had remarked on the pardon to Sirsa dera chief.

Former minister and Lehra MLA Parminder Singh Dhindsa will attend Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal’s meeting with party workers in Sangrur on Thursday in the wake of a crisis in the party after his father and veteran leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa resigned from all party posts.

Sukhdev Dhindsa, who hails from Sangrur, will not attend the meeting.

First Published: Oct 04, 2018 10:15 IST