SAD Bathinda chief ‘attacked’ over business dispute

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)’s Bathinda city unit president Sudhir Bansal was injured after he was allegedly attacked over a business dispute at Arya Samaj Chowk on Saturday evening.

Bansal said he had gone to market when his cousin and partner in cement business Rajinder Bansal, his son Rahul Bansal and four unidentified men attacked him.

Bathinda MP and Union food processing industries minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal visited the Bathinda civil hospital to see Bansal.

Bansal said that he had some issues with Rajinder over business. “We had an argument on Friday and they attacked me a day later. They have support of Congress city unit president Mohan Lal Jhumba and have now faked a story of me having attacked them,” he said.

A case under Section 323 (voluntary causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against Rajinder, Rahul and three others.

Jhumba denied supporting the attackers and termed it as a family dispute of the Bansals. Kotwali station house officer (SHO) said an information of injuries to persons from the rival group has also been received from the civil hospital but no one has lodged any complaint.