SBI’s deputy branch manager, five others booked for embezzling Rs 20 lakh in Tarn Taran

A deputy manager of a State Bank of India (SBI) branch was among six people booked here on Sunday for allegedly embezzling Rs 20 lakh.

The accused have been identified as deputy manager of the SBI’s railway road branch, Brij Pal, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, Hardeep Singh of Tarn Taran, Amrik Singh of Chutala village, Darshan Singh of Palasaur village, Harnek Singh and Gurinder Singh of Noordi Bazar, Tarn Taran.

A complaint in this regard was lodged with the Tarn Taran city police by the chief manager of the SBI’s railway road branch, Deepak Kumar, on February 15, 2017 alleging that the branch’s deputy manager had given agricultural loans worth Rs 19.6 lakh to the other accused without pledging any security and papers. “The accused embezzled the bank’s money,” he added.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurmeet Singh, investigation officer, said, “The accused have been booked after the allegations levelled in the complaint were found genuine.” The case has been registered under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 120 B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The accused are absconding, he said.