Sekhwan’s son among two SAD leaders booked for illegal mining in Punjab

Former Akali minister Sewa Singh Sekhwan’s son Jagroop Singh Sekhwan and Shiromani Alali Dal (SAD) leader Kanwalpreet Singh Kaki have been booked by the police for carrying out illegal mining of sand at Mughla (Bechirag) village in Kahnuwan block of Gurdaspur district.

The case, filed on the recommendation of the chief director, Punjab vigilance bureau, pertains to the illegal mining by the duo from December 8, 2012 to December 7, 2015, causing “huge financial loss” to the state exchequer.

Gurdaspur senior superintendent of police (SSP) HS Bhullar on Friday said the case was registered against Sekhwan and Kaki under Sections 379 and 120 B of the IPC and Section 21 of the Mines and Minerals Development and Regulation Act at the Bhaini Mian Khan police station in the district on Thursday.

Congress leader Balwinder Singh Bhinda of Nainokot village in Gurdaspur district had filed the complaint against the illegal mining by the duo to the vigilance bureau last year following which the bureau formed an inquiry committee comprising officers from its Pathankot unit. The panel later found the complaint genuine.

Bhinda also provided a copy of the agreement made by Sekhwan with one Gurjit Singh of Samgrala village of Kapurthala on March 7, 2013 for taking drills on rent for mining sand.

Bhinda is said to be a protege of former Punjab Congress president and Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa, the arch rival of Sewa Singh Sekhwan in politics.

Meanwhile, Jagroop Singh Sekhwan, former chairman of Kahnuwan market committee and resident of Sekhwan village in Gurdaspur, could not be contacted for his reaction despite HT’s repeated efforts.

Kaki, former Kahnuwan block samiti chairman, rubbished the charge stating that he was never contacted by the vigilance bureau during the said inquiry. He added that the inquiry report on which the case has been registered is false and baseless.

Kaki said Nainokot village of the complainant is 15 km away from the alleged mining spot and he (complainant) now lives in Gurdaspur, which is even farther from the site.

He alleged that Bajwa was behind the move as he wanted to stall his political career.

Kaki, who is a resident of Bahurian Sainian village in Kahnuwan block of Gurdaspur district, had contested the 2017 assembly polls as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from Qadian constituency. He later rejoined SAD.