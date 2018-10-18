SGPC to publish book on Sikhs kept in Cellular Jail during freedom struggle

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) will publish a book highlighting the role of Punjabi and Sikhs in the country’s struggle for Independence, especially with context to those imprisoned at Kala Pani jail, also known as the Cellular Jail, in Andaman.

It will also publish books on the history of Sikh Morchas. Most of these books will be in Punjabi.

SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal chaired a meeting of the Sikh History Research Board, where this decision was taken on Wednesday.

“The responsibility of publishing this book has been given to Punjabi University professor Dharamvir Singh,” said Longowal. A year ago, an SGPC delegation had visited the jail in Andamans and collected information on the museum there.

Longowal said SGPC had also sanctioned reprinting of books that renowned Sikh historian Ganda Singh had written.

“We have decided to get published the history of the 1975 Emergency Morcha and 1982 Dharam Yudh Morcha,” he said. It was decided to publish books on the 100-year history of gurdwara management body among others.

First Published: Oct 18, 2018 09:54 IST