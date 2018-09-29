Sharpshooter brought on production warrants, sent to three-day remand for attack on Punjabi Singer Parmish

Police have brought Harjinder Singh alias Akaash, 21, a sharpshooter and accomplice of notorious gangster Dilpreet Singh Baba, on production warrants from Ropar in connection with the attack on Punjabi singer Parmish Verma on Friday.

Akaash was produced before the court in Mohali and sent to three -day police remand.

Akaash was arrested August 11 by Rupnagar district police after an encounter on canal bridge on Rupnagar-Morinda road at Pathrerri Jattan village near Rupnagar after a 10-km chase.

A resident of Nanded Sahib in Maharashtra, Akash was wanted in five cases of murder and 13 cases of dacoity, robbery and under the Arms Act by the police of Maharashtra, Haryana and Punjab.

Akaash entered the world of organised crime since the age of 17, and has been active in Punjab for the past few months.

“Akaash is a sharpshooter of the Dilpreet-Rinda gang and was involved in the attack on Punjabi singer Parmish Verma in Mohali in April this year,” said a police official privy to the investigations.

Police sources added that it was Akaash who had collected the extortion money from Delhi demanded from the singer.

Akaash involved in sarpanch murder

Police sources said Akaash, along with Harvinder Singh Rinda and Dilpreet Singh Baba, murdered Satnam Singh, sarpanch of Khurd village in Hoshiarpur district outside a gurdwara in Sector 38 (West), Chandigarh, on April 9, 2017.

Akaash had also accompanied Rinda when he had fired eight bullets at the president of the Students Organisation of India (SOI), while chasing him with four others around the Student Centre in Panjab University on April 8, 2016, said sources.

First Published: Sep 29, 2018 13:23 IST