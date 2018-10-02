She was ignoring me, says man who bludgeoned his paramour to death in Ludhiana

Police on Monday cracked the murder case of the 40-year-old woman of Amloh’s Himmatgarh Chhanna village with the arrest of her paramour. Her body was found at a tubewell room in Machhiwara, 35km from Ludhiana, on September 30 morning.

Amandeep Singh, 26, was arrested from his residence, police said, adding that he has confessed to his crime.

Police said the accused had suspicion that the woman was ignoring him.

The duo indulged in a spat over the issue which intensified and ended in the brutal murder of the woman, police added.

Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Dhruv Dahiya said Amandeep was annoyed as the victim was not taking his calls.

“When she went to meet Amandeep on Saturday, he took her to a tubewell room, where they consumed liquor,” he added.

“Things turned ugly when the woman pushed Amandeep aside during a heated argument and in a fit of rage, he picked a log of wood lying in the tubewell room and hit her with it repeatedly. As she collapsed from the impact, Amandeep waited for her to die before fleeing the spot,” the SSP said.

“In a bid to outsmart police, Amandeep did not try to escape assuming that he would be able to avoid our attention by remaining at his native village,” he added.

“However, being the prime suspect, we took Amandeep into custody for questioning, where he confessed to his crime,” Dahiya said.

The accused was produced in the court on Monday, which sent him to a two-day police custody.

The Machhiwara police had registered a murder case against Amandeep Singh following the complaint of the victim’s husband. The police had also recovered the blood-stained log of wood from the spot.

Accused had married five months ago

Amandeep told police that he was having an affair with the victim for the past two-and-a-half years.

However, he married another woman five months ago, whom he claimed was in love with, police said.

He continued meeting the victim and when his wife came to know about this, she left his house to live with her parents.

Machhiwara station house officer (SHO) Rajesh Kumar said the victim’s daughter was about to get married in October and she was busy in distributing invitation cards among relatives.

“She had left her house of Saturday on the pretext of inviting guests, but did not return home,” the SHO said.

The victim was the second wife of the complainant, who married her after his first wife died. The couple had four children.

First Published: Oct 02, 2018 11:21 IST