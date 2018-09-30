Woman who eloped with paramour found murdered at tubewell room in Ludhiana

A 40-year-old woman, who had on Saturday allegedly eloped with her paramour, was found murdered at a tubewell room at Shatabgarh village in Macchiwara on Sunday morning, police said.

The woman was bludgeoned to death with a log of wood, police added.

The body was first spotted by the owner of the field where the tubewell room was located. On finding a woman’s body lying in pool of blood, Ajmer Singh alerted the police.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Harsimrat Singh and Macchiwara station house officer (SHO) Rajesh Kumar reached the spot and initiated investigation.

Police said the victim belonged to Amloh’s Himmatgarh Chhanna village and her husband was informed.

SHO Rajesh Kumar said following the complaint of the victim’s husband, the police have registered a murder case against Amandeep Singh, 26, of Shatabgarh village and his unidentified accomplices.

Was in extra-marital relationship with accused for few months

As per the police, the victim was in an extra-marital relationship with the Amandeep for the past few months.

Victim’s husband told the police that his wife had left the house on Saturday morning without informing him and before he could file a missing complaint, he got to know about her murder.

Duo consumed liquor before incident

The police said as per the preliminary investigation, Amandeep and the victim consumed liquor at the tubewell room, following which, the former bludgeoned her to death with a log of wood and fled from the spot.

The police have also recovered the log with blood stains from the spot.The complainant said Amandeep used to visit his house and his wife had introduced him as her relative.

He said he later came to know about their illicit relation and even deterred his wife from meeting Amandeep, but to no avail.

Survived by husband, four children

As per police, the victim was the second wife of the complainant, who had married her after his first wife died. The victim was the sister of complainant’s first wife.

The couple had four children. Police said the accused, Amandeep, was also married and his wife had gone to her parental house following strained relations with him.

The SHO said it has been suspected that few more persons were involved in the crime. He added that the police have launched a manhunt for the accused, who is at large.

First Published: Sep 30, 2018