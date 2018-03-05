Shiromani Akali Dal seeks DSP post for wrestler Navjot Kaur

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday urged the Punjab government to offer a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) post to wrestler Navjot Kaur, who scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman to win gold at the Asian Wrestling Championships.

SAD chief and former deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal, while appreciating the state government for appointing Indian women’s cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur as a DSP in Punjab Police, said Navjot Kaur should also be rewarded with the same.

A native of the state’s Tarn Taran district, Navjot won gold after defeating Japan’s Miya Imai 9-1 in a final bout of the women’s 65-kg freestyle category last Friday. Presently, Navjot is working as a senior clerk in the railways.

In a statement here, the SAD president said the 28-year-old had risen above all difficulties, including a major injury two years back, to record a convincing victory at the Asian championships recently.

“While Navjot’s victory is fulfilment of a long-awaited dream for Indian women wrestlers, it is also a moment of pride for Punjab and Punjabis,” he said.

Sukhbir suggested the state should also help the star wrestler in preparing for the upcoming Asian Games as well as the 2020 Tokyo Olympics by releasing a suitable financial grant for the same.

“The wrestler’s family has supported Navjot to the best of their ability despite meagre resources at their command. The state should take up this responsibility now,” Sukhbir said.