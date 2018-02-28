Showtime in Chandigarh: India tugs at these puppeteers’ heartstrings

India has captured their hearts. Laura Mac Laughlin and Enrique Crohare, puppeteers from Argentina and Chile are on their first visit to the country and they love it all – the culture, the food and the people.

In Chandigarh to perform at Tagore Theatre on Tuesday, Mac Laughlin and Crohare’s show, A Button In My Head, won a loud round of applause by the audience. The script was written by Crohare and they both directed and performed it.

“We know about the ‘Kathputli. We have seen local artistes in Jaipur performing,” says Crohare. “I love the traditional performances as contemporary art can be seen near everywhere around the world. Traditional shows tell people about the history and the culture of a place,” he adds.

The two artistes have performed over 600 shows at 70 international festivals in 16 countries till date.

Indian food? They love it!

If you ask them how they liked the food here, both the puppeteers say they have fallen in love with chicken masala and tandoori chicken while exploring Old Delhi in the last few days. “We had it yesterday too here in Chandigarh. We will miss the spices when we go back,” says Mac Laughlin.

The storyline keeps evolving. "We take views from the audience and continuously change the story," she adds.

Story of the show: Accept differences

A Button in my Head, Laughlin says, “Is about diversity, and how we should learn to value our differences. The main character, Clott has a big red button in his head and his sister Juana and friend Luchito tease him every day about it. Then Juana has green hair and she is teased for it. A green hand (evil) wants to take out Clott’s button but if done so, his head will split open.”

“As the story unfolds, the audience is given the message that we are all equal and different at the same time,” she elaborates.

As for being in the city, did they find time to go sightseeing? The couple said they went to Rock Garden on Tuesday and “loved how the figures are communicative and alive - just like our puppets that are dead and alive at the same time.”