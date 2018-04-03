Six booked for raping 36-yr-old, making casteist remarks

Six persons were on Monday booked for kidnapping and raping 36-year-old woman in a village here The police also registered case under Scheduled Castes-Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against accused identified as Bintu, Fakira Singh, Karm Singh, Pala, Ramesh and Bhola Ram of Bathonia Kalan village falling under jurisdiction of the Shambu police station.

Investigation officer Kulwinder Singh said the victim, who was admitted in a private hospital in Rajpura, alleged that she was abducted, physically assaulted and raped by the accused.

“The victim complained that the accused barged into her house and forcibly took her to a secluded place before committing the crime,” said Kulwinder Singh. The police added that the victim alleged that the accused also hurled casteist remarks at her.

The case has been registered against accused under section 376 (rape), 363 (punishment for kidnapping), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) 148 (rioting), 149 (common intention), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 452 (rioting and unlawful assembly) and section 3 of the SC/ST Act.