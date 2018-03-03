Stamping of hand baggage tags ends at Chandigarh airport

Starting Thursday, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security has decided to do away with the practice of stamping hand baggage tags at the Chandigarh Airport. The practice has been ceased at several airports across the country since April 2017.

By stamping tags on the hand baggages, the security personnel used to be assured that no weapon or ammunition entered the aircraft. But the system was a major irritant for passengers, who termed it time consuming and troublesome in case they forgot to get their bags tagged, as the security personnel would ask them to return and get it done before boarding.

Sources said adequate security gadgets and logistics will be provided at the airport so that tight security measures are in place after stamping of hand baggage tags was discontinued.

Meanwhile, due to runway repair at the Jaipur Airport, the JetAirways Chandigarh-Jaipur flight remained suspended on Thursday, and it will not operate till March 24.