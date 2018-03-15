Sukhbir’s acquittal in 1999: Faridkot poll violence case upheld

Faridkot district and sessions judge Satvinder Singh Chahal has dismissed an appeal challenging a lower court order that had acquitted Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal in a case of alleged poll violence dating back to 1999.

This case against Sukhbir and others was registered on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana high court in 2006 after Naresh Kumar Sehgal, a Kotkapura journalist, had moved the court.

In June 2006, the Kotkapura police registered the case at the City Police Station under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 392 (robbery), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 327 (voluntarily causing hurt to extort property), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code. According to the FIR, Sukhbir had allegedly snatched Sehgal’s camera and slapped him.

The HC had stayed proceedings in the case in 2008; a single-judge bench had vacated the stay on December 21, 2015.

A court of judicial magistrate (first class) had acquitted Badal in the case on April 2, 2016, as the prosecution had failed to prove the charges framed.

On Thursday, Badal’s counsel Satnam Singh Kaler and Shivkartar Singh Sekhon said, “The court has dismissed Sehgal’s appeal and three revision petitions. We have got justice.” Sukhbir was present in court. After the hearing, Sehgal said he would again move the Punjab and Haryana HC.