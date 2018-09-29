Sunny days ahead in Chandigarh, says Met

Sunny days are in store for residents as the minimum and maximum temperatures in the city are expected to go up during the week. As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), the next few days will remain warm and sunny, but the exact date of monsoon withdrawal hasn’t been declared.

An IMD official said, “Right now, we are studying the prevailing conditions, and although the withdrawal hasn’t been declared yet, there is no rainfall expected in the coming three to four days.”

Meanwhile the maximum temperature on Friday went up to 32.2°C from 32 degrees on Thursday. The minimum temperature rose up from 22.8 degrees on Thursday to 23.6 degrees on Friday, 3 degrees above normal.

Humidity stayed between 91% and 61%.

The maximum temperature is expected to stay between 32 and 33 degrees and minimum temperature is expected to stay between 22 and 23 degrees over the next three days.

First Published: Sep 29, 2018 11:06 IST