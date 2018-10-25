Three SUV-borne men harass woman outside Elante mall in Chandigarh

A wedding planner from Zirakpur has accused three men of obstructing her way in an SUV at Elante Mall’s exit and sexually harassing her late on Tuesday night.

A case has been registered against the yet unidentified men, who were in a Toyota Innova registered in the name of a Chandigarh cop’s brother-in-law.

This is third incident at the mall in the past three months that has raised concern over women’s safety. On August 9, two men had robbed a woman of her car at gunpoint outside the mall’s gate. On September 28, a woman employee had alleged that she was groped by a man in the parking lot.

In the present case, the 27-year-old victim claimed the incident took place around 9:30 pm when she was taking her car out of the mall premises. She alleged the trio in the Innova ahead of her deliberately obstructed her way by slowing down the vehicle.

Cops investigating the matter said the woman tried to overtake the Innova, and while doing so she entered into a heated argument with the men. As she sped away, the accused allegedly followed her and blocked her car on the road outside the mall.

When the victim got out of her car, the accused allegedly touched her inappropriately. Later, they left.

Owner quizzed

On her complaint, the Industrial Area police have registered a case under Section 341 (wrongful restraint), 354 (assault and criminal force to women with intent to outrage her modesty), 354D (follows a woman and contacts or attempts to contact such woman to foster personal interaction repeatedly despite a clear indication of disinterest) and 354A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Police officials privy to the matter said the security guard who was on duty near the mall said the trio was asking for directions to Hotel Hyatt Regency, which is adjacent to the mall, when the incident took place.

As the victim managed to note down the Innova’s number, cops managed to trace its owner, who is a relative of assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Narender Kumar of the UT police.

“My brother-in-law owns the Innova. His close friend had taken it to attend a family function. He is helping police in investigation,” said Kumar, adding that his relative had been called for questioning.

