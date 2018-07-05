Three women of a family found dead in Amritsar home, cops suspect family dispute

An elderly woman, her daughter and granddaughter were found dead under mysterious circumstances in their house at Matowal village on Thursday morning.

The deceased were identified as Kartar Kaur (80), Harmeet Kaur (50) and Dilpreet Kaur (24).

Senior superintendent of police (Amritsar, rural) Parampal Singh said they suspected family dispute to be the reason behind murder and added that the police were investigating the matter.

Neighbours meanwhile said they got a phone call at 6am from a relative of the deceased who asked them to check on the three women as they were not attending his call. One of the neighbours said that as he opened the door, he found that the three were dead. He added that a pillow was found on face of the elderly woman.