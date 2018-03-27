Three youths killed after car rams into bike in Rupnagar

Three youths were killed after a car hit their motorcycle at Rail Majra village in Rupnagar district late Monday.

Reports said a car (PB 01-A-8345) going to New Delhi from Hoshiarpur rammed into the motorcycle coming from the opposite direction on the Rupnagar-Nawanshahr road near Rayat-Bahra campus.

Akash (22), who was riding the motorcycle, died on the spot while Suraj (23) and Anil Kumar (24) sustained serious injuries.They were rushed to the Rupnagar civil hospital from where they were referred to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.

They succumbed to their injuries on their way to the PGIMER. The deceased, who belonged to Rail Majra village, were returning home on the motorcycle from a private factory where they worked.

Police have registered a case under Section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way),304-A (causing death by negligence.)and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of Indian Penal Code against car driver Manjit Singh.