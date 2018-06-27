Stray dogs that mauled toddler to death in Chandigarh had ripped off scalp, damaged windpipe

Eighteen-month-old Aayush, who was mauled to death by stray dogs in a Chandigarh park 10 days ago, received nearly 17 deep injuries on his scalp and neck, including bites that damaged his windpipe. He died of a brain haemorrhage and shock, a doctor who conducted the autopsy said.

After the Chandigarh Police registered an FIR against unknown persons on Monday, the parents of the child on Tuesday gave the go-ahead for the post-mortem examination.

“The cause of death was shock and brain haemorrhage. The sheer force used by the dogs to bite would have killed any person but in this case the toddler had no chance of surviving,” said a senior health officer of the Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH) in Sector 16, where the autopsy was done.

“There were at least 17 to 18 deep dog bite marks on the body. A portion of the scalp was ripped off. Two deep wounds (bite marks) on both sides of the neck caused severe injuries to his windpipe,”he added, not wanting his name revealed as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

The parents and relatives of the child broke down at the hospital after seeing the body wrapped in a white cloth.

On June 17, a pack of four dogs had dragged the toddler into a puddle and mauled him to death in a park in sector 18. The ghastly attack lasted for about eight minutes.

The police on Monday registered a case under Sections 289 (Negligent conduct with respect to animal) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code against unknown persons after recording the statement of Aayush’s mother Mamta, who had demanded an FIR against MC officials and mayor.

A domestic helper, Mamta had left her son to play in the park with his siblings and had gone to work in the houses close by when the dogs attacked.

Aayush’s family had so far remained steadfast in their refusal to allow the autopsy until a case was registered on the basis of a complaint submitted by them.

The child’s parents who live in a colony in Maloya said they would not accept any compensation for the child’s death if the police failed to register a case against municipal officials tasked with checking the stray dog menace in the city.

The municipal corporation, however, on Tuesday approved a payment of Rs 3 lakh ex-gratia financial help to the child’s family.