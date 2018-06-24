Torn pages of ‘gutka’ found in Moga village

Tension gripped Mothawali village of Moga district on Sunday morning after torn pages of “gutka” (a small sized book of Sikh hymns) were found scattered near a gurdwara.

The incident came to light at 4.30 am when a “granthi” (priest) came to open the door of the gurdwara. The pages of “gutka” were found scattered on the road near the gurdwara. The gurdwara management was informed and police were called.

Moga senior superintendent of police Raj Jit Singh Hundal said they have scanned the footage of closed-circuit television cameras installed in the gurdwara. The incident didn’t take place inside the gurdwara, he said, adding that the investigation was on. Hundal also assured the villagers that people behind the incident would be arrested soon.

A case under Section of 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) has been registered against unidentified persons at the Moga sadar police station.

About two weeks ago, a priest at a gurdwara in Rupnagar district was arrested for allegedly desecrating “bir” of Guru Granth Sahib.