Turning 18 with HT: ‘Being patriotic doesn’t mean hating others’

Rijul believes in compassion, humanity and the ability to resolves disputes in a peaceful manner.

Name: Rijul Sindhyan

Born: May 20, 2000

Badge of honour: School captain, Dikshant International School, Zirakpur

What turning 18 means to me

Turning 18 means I will turn an adult in the eyes of the law. I’ll be accountable for my actions. It’s an important milestone because apart from voting and driving, I can donate blood.

What I want to be and why

For a living, I want to be an entrepreneur. I want to be a job provider than a job seeker. I want to follow my own dreams as life is too short to follow someone else’s. I’m a non-medical student and hope to crack the IIT-JEE to study computer science. I’ll gain work experience and hopefully find a vision to set up a business. My bigger aim is to find my purpose in life.

My idea of India

India is one of the major superpowers of the world. We are among the fastest growing economies. We are seen with respect. Being an Indian is a privilege today.

What makes me happy

Physics is awesome. Theoretical physics helps me relate to sci-fi movies better. I love watching concepts such as the twin paradox and mass-energy relationship in action in Interstellar and The Martian. Interacting with versatile people is exciting, too.

What makes me angry

It is disappointing to see people forgetting they are human first and from a community later. I’m patriotic. It means loving your people but not hating others. We can live in harmony despite our differences. People who are obsessed only with their own identity anger me. We are all made of the same five elements and part of the same soul.

Fear and fantasy

I fear losing my loved ones, friends and the three stray dogs I feed.

One day, I hope to achieve my aim of finding life’s purpose and gaining enlightenment like Gautam Buddha did. Till a few years ago, I wanted to become the US president too but that shall remain a fantasy given that I'm not born in America.

Am I happy where I am

Yes, I’m the captain of a school I joined in 2002. It’s equal to my first home. I’m fond of my teachers and look up to Dikshant family head Mitul Dikshit for his leadership and versatility.

What money means to me

Finding my purpose is my ultimate aim. For that, I need enough to sustain myself. I don’t need materialistic pleasures; just enough to enable me to achieve my aim.

What makes me proud of India

Our culture and diversity. But the best part is the respect for elders. I like the way we greet each other with a namaste. It reflects humility and warmth.

What I can’t live without

My aim and I’m glad I have a direction. I can’t live without my parents Tarsem Singh, a software engineer, and Raman Bala, who left her job at a crèche when I was born. I’m their only child and they’re my world.

What social media means to me

Social media is a means of communication and information. It depends on us how we use it.

The change I’d like to see in my city

I look forward to seeing a smart tricity that is slum-free. It has to be a long-term urban development plan.

What religion means to me

I’m a student of science so logical thinking appeals to me. I don’t believe in rituals and blind faith. For me, religion is being humane. But if others practise rituals and it gives them peace and happiness, it’s fine with me.

My role model and why

My father introduced me to Buddha and meditation. I find it fascinating how Buddha renounced material comforts to meditate to remove the suffering of others.

Change I want to see in India

There should be no place for religious bigotry in India. We are a secular country and should be able to resolve our differences peacefully.