Turning 18 with HT: ‘Confide in parents to make the right choice’

Shishu Niketan’s Hiti wants to be a gynaecologist and gets angry when she sees people disrespecting elders.

Name: Hiti

Born on: November 27, 1999

Badge of honour: Prefect, senior wing, Shishu Niketan Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 22-D, Chandigarh

What turning 18 means to me

It means my opinion matters and more responsibilities. I can vote. I’ve become mature. When I was younger, a bar of chocolate or watching cartoon character Shinchan made me happy. Now, it’s my mother’s smile.

What I want to be and why

I want to serve the country as a doctor. I want to be a gynaecologist. It’s a dream to don the army uniform. I’m aiming to get into a good medical college, including the Armed Forces Medical College in Pune.

My idea of India

India is a vibrant democracy with a competent leader in Narendra Modi. I appreciate his reaching out to schoolchildren.

What makes me happy

Seeing my mother happy. She is my guiding force and support.

What makes me angry

I get angry when I see people disrespecting elders. Social evils like the dowry practice and crimes against women anger me.

My fear and fantasy

I fear darkness. I want to have wings to fly wherever I like.

Am I happy where I am?

Yes, I am. Exams don’t stress me anymore. I’ve got used to study pressures. I just put on the music and dance during study breaks. My favourite number is Justin Bieber’s ‘Love Yourself’.

What money means to me

I want money because it can get me a comfortable life. It can buy temporary happiness. If I get a chance to become a millionaire, I’d love that. I could serve the needy better.

What makes me proud of India

The diversity of our culture.

What I can’t live without

I can’t live without my parents. My father, Anil Narula, is a taxation inspector in the Haryana excise department in Panchkula, and my mother, Madhu, is a Hindi teacher in my school. Though dad dotes on me, I’m mamma’s girl.

What social media means to me

I gave up my smart phone when I turned 18. I used to be active on Instagram but I find social media a distraction. I don’t miss it. Looking at the screen during breaks only strains the eyes so it’s best avoided. I’m in touch with five friends from my Sacred Heart School days and we’ll be catching up after our entrance exams in June.

Changes I’d like to see in Chandigarh

Chandigarh needs a robust public transport system like the Metro. Le Corbusier designed it well and it’s still cleaner than other Indian cities. It is, however, not as safe as it should be, particularly for women. I wish that changes.

Changes I want to see in India

Children need to be frank with their parents. Youngsters confide in friends rather than their family. They think elders won’t understand them. Our elders think in our interest. Taking the guidance of parents helps us make the right choices.

What religion means to me

God didn’t divide us into categories. It’s we who have done it. After watching Aamir Khan’s film PK, I’m convinced we’re dialing the wrong number in the name of religion. I’m not a Christian but I find peace in a church. I have learnt to respect all faiths.

My role model and why

Our school principal, Amita Khorana, is my role model. She is hardworking, patient and caring. She binds the school together. She is accessible to students. I’d want to be a professional like her who doesn’t let the pressures of the job affect her.