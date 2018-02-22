Two criminal gangs busted in Sangrur, nine held with arms

Police claimed to have busted two gangs of criminals with the arrest of nine miscreants and the recovery of nine countrymade pistols from their possession.

The arrested gangsters of one gang were identified as Lakhbir Singh alias Lakhi from Khadial; Rajwinder Singh alias Raju, a resident of Alampur village ; Sansar Singh of Dharampura village of Mansa district and Mandeep Singh alias Mona of Ramgarh Sandhuan of Sangrur district. However, Sandeep Singh alias Ghora from Lehra managed to escape.

The gangsters had planned to murder two residents of the Lehragaga area and purchased weapons from Uttar Pradesh, said Inspector general of police (IGP), Patiala zone, Amardeep Singh Rai.

Police recovered a .12 bore pistol; a .32 bore pistol; a .30 bore pistol; a .315 bore pistol; all country made weapons, and three cartridges from their possession.

The IGP, addressing a press conference, said that acting on a tip-off, the personnel of the Crime Investigating Agency (CIA) arrested the gangsters from Lehra.

‘Lakhi wanted to kill his father over a property dispute and Rajwinder admitted that he wanted to kill his father’s killer,” said Rai.

Disclosing whereabouts of members of the second gang, Rai said that the remaining five accused were arrested from Maholi village following a raid by a police party. The nabbed gangsters have been identified as Karamjit Singh from Bihla (Barnala); Elias Khan from Sandaur; Ramzan Mohammed alias Jaggi from Choongan; Mandeep Singh alias Mandy from Mehlan Chowk and Lakhbir Singh alias Vicky, a resident of Bhudan village of Sangrur district.

Police recovered a .12 bore pistol; .325 bore pistol; four .315 bore country made pistols and five live cartridges from their possession.

Both cases have been registered under Sections 399 (making preparation to commit dacoity) and 402 (assembling for purpose of committing dacoity) of IPC and 25 of the arms Act.

“The police have also identified the weapon suppliers. They will be arrested soon,” said Mandeep Singh, senior superintendent of police.