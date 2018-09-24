Unregistered tenant commits suicide in Phagwara PG, landlord booked

A landlord was booked on Monday for not sharing information of his tenants as his drug addict paying guest (PG) committed suicide here on Sunday.

The victim, Karamjeet Singh, 28, of Amritsar was living in the PG accomodation for past few months. He was a drug addict and committed suicide after hanging himself from the ceiling fan. The exact cause is yet to be ascertained, said the inquiring officer Pargat Singh.

Pargat Singh said he was living with his wife earlier, who shifted to Singapore last month.

During investigation, it came to fore that the owner Sheetal Ram did not furnish tenant details to the police station concerned for verification.

Phagwara superintendent of police (SP) Mandeep Singh said a case under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) has been registered in the case. A case under Section 188 of Indian Penal Code has been registered against the owner as he did not follow the directions of the government.

He said, as per the rules, no owner of any house or property can let out any accommodation without furnishing the particulars of the said tenant to the police station concerned.

The SP said he has decided to launch a crackdown against such violators in the city as there are many students living in Phagwara, who are studying in various educational institutes, but some PG owners have not shared their details with the police.

First Published: Sep 24, 2018 22:24 IST