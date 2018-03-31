Vaishno Devi yatra briefly suspended due to unprecedented crowd

The yatra to Vaishno Devi was on Friday suspended from Katra base camp here in Reasi district. The decision was taken in lieu of an unprecedented rush of pilgrims. It was, however, resumed on Saturday morning.

An official from the shrine board said, the ticket counter had to be closed nearly two hours ahead of its scheduled closing time due to massive crowd of pilgrims. “More than 41,000 pilgrims had left for the shrine, but the ticket counter was closed at 8pm, two hours before its scheduled time due to heavy rush,’’ the official said.

Furthermore, the official noted that around 15,000 to 20,000 pilgrims are stranded at the Katra base camp.

Several devotees visited the holy shrine this year to obtain blessings, which has resulted in an unexpected rush at the premises.

In January, the pilgrimage from Katra was suspended as the number of devotees crossed the 50,000 mark on New Year’s Eve.