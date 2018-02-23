Want FIR against those who tried to bury stillborn in Chandigarh: Forest dept

A day after two persons were caught digging a pit to bury a body in lake forest, the forest department officials requested the UT police to register a case against persons who were trying to bury the stillborn in reserve forest area under the Indian Forest Act, here on Thursday.

When contacted, deputy superintendent of police (DSP), central, Ram Gopal said, “We are verifying the claims of forest department employees. We are yet to register a case.”

Giving details, he said the baby being buried was stillborn. He added that the baby was delivered at the Government Multispecialty Hospital, Sector 16, on Wednesday. The baby was born to Ajay, son of Darshan Singh, a resident of Sector 26, Chandigarh.Meanwhile, the forest department officials felicitated its staff members for being brave and alert here. Supervisor Ajay Kumar and watcher Sagar, both posted in the Nature Interpretation Centre, were felicitated.