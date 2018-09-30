We won’t let country turn into ‘lynchistan’ says JNU president

In Chandigarh to deliver the second Comrade Swapan Mukherjee Memorial Lecture, the newly elected president of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) N Sai Balaji, hit out at the central government and said that the country is being turned into a ‘lynchistan’.

“The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh are trying to turn Hindustan into ‘Lynchistan’ but the people of the country will not let this happen,” said Balaji, who belongs to the All India Students Association (AISA), the student wing of Communist Party of India Marxist-Leninist (Liberation). He added, “People will defeat Modi in the 2019 elections to save democracy.”

‘One who questions is lynched’

Beginning his lecture with ‘Red Salute’, Balaji said, “Whenever someone questions the attack on democracy, he or she is thrown into jail or a mob is sent to lynch the person. The BJP leaders welcome these mob-lynchers and distribute sweets. It has become an everyday affair so much so that when one hears about a lynching these day, it not longer troubles one’s conscience.”

He further said, “The attack on JNU is an attack on the democracy. It is the mini-India where students from everywhere come to study and then go to different institutions all over the country to teach. This is what frightens the BJP and RSS and this is why they cut our funds, reservation, fellowship and seats.”

Balaji maintained that calling JNU the hub of anti-nationals is a conspiracy against the India that questions. “It is being done because JNU is a voice of the common people of the country,” he said.

Explaining the attack, he said that the BJP government is trying to destroy public institutions, and democracy. He said that the government does not want people to question GST, demonetisation, or the Rafale scam.

“However in the last elections, the majority in JNU resisted the attack. It is the people of the country that resisted it. In Panjab University too, the attack was challenged and students chose the organisation which fights for their rights. I congratulate Kanupriya for her victory,” he said.

Calling JNU model as the country’s model of resistance, Balaji said, “Modi has brought all those fighting for their rights together. This is the unity that he and his government fear. The people will show Modi his place in 2019 elections and will reaffirm the faith in democracy.”

‘BJP govt betrayed the defence forces’

Balaji said that the BJP government claims to be a champion of the defence forces but in reality, it is decreasing the spending of the forces. They also betrayed the defence forces with the Rafale scam.

Solidarity for 24/7 hostels

Balaji said that he supports the demand of girls’ hostels being open 24/7. He said that those talking of parent consent are the ones advocating patriarchal thoughts.

“Parents too need to understand that the students will be fighting for their rights whether it is 24/7 hostel entry or jobs. They need to come and support them,” he said.

Later in the evening, he visited Panjab University campus to meet the newly-elected PU student body leader Kanupriya and discussed how they can create solidarity among various campuses in the run up to the 2019 elections.

First Published: Sep 30, 2018 10:28 IST