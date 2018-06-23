When it comes to khaki, Ludhiana cops prefer style over norm

The men in khaki in Ludhiana, in stark violation of rules, are requesting tight biceps fitting and going in for various styles while getting their uniforms stitched. A look at the uniforms of the police officers encompassing all ranks shows various types of styles.

In May 2017, the then Ludhiana deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Dhruman Nimbale had issued notices to 430 Punjab police personnel, including women, to get their uniforms altered as per the specifications. But more than a year after the reprimand, the uniform, if anything, has gone even more trendier.

Bottom of pants should be 18 inches

The norms say that the bottom of pants should be 18 inches and only three buttons of the shirts should be visible.

A constable and head constable gets Rs 1,000 as allowance for buying a uniform. Earlier, even the cloth was provided by the police but now that practice has been discontinued.

There is a set pattern for the uniform — shirt and pant — for all police personnel, but as they are buying cloth and getting their uniforms stitched on their own from the tailors of their choice, the pattern of uniform is not being followed. As a result all police officials are seen in different shades of khaki.

Ashwani Kapoor, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), said there is no centralised purchase for the cloth for police personnels’ uniform. The police employees are getting a separate allowance with their salary for the uniform, due to which there is a difference between shades of khaki, said Kapoor.

He said earlier there were specialised tailors in the police department who used to stitch uniforms for all employees and as such uniformity in colour, shade and fitting was maintained.

How times have changed

A tailor near the police lines said earlier the police officials used to request for loose uniform to hide their tummy. Nowadays as the police personnel are more health conscious and the youngsters are going to gyms to maintain their physique, they request tight uniform as they are inspired from Bollywood flicks ‘Singham’ and ‘Dabangg’ to flaunt their muscles.

“New recruits also request for a low waist pants. It is against the uniform code for police, but we stitch it according to the their wish,” added the tailor, requesting anonymity.

Uniformity in uniforms can be seen in Punjab Police Academy (PAP), Phillaur, where shade and style is same, as there is a centralised purchase of uniform.

A rookie, who joined the force recently, said they were taught about the uniform colour and pattern during the training, but he stitched the uniform tight from biceps. He said that he wants to look stylish in uniform and it is not a violation of uniform code.