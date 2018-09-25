Wife beaten to death for objecting to husband’s talking to his paramour on phone in Mohali

A 33-year-old mother of three was beaten to death allegedly by her husband in Jhanjheri village in Kharar after she caught him talking to his paramour on the phone late on Monday night.

The victim has been identified as Rekha Rani and the couple was married for 14 years.

On the statement of victim’s brother Mandeep Singh, the police have booked Mahavir and his alleged paramour Rani for murder. Mandeep in his complaint told the police that on Monday late night he received a call from Rekha’s neighbour informing him that his sister was unwell and rushed to a hospital. Mandeep said when he reached the hospital, he found his sister dead.

“It was only when I reached Rekha’s home that her daughter told him that Mahavir had beaten her to death,” Mandeep told the police.

“On statement of Mandeep we have registered murder case against Mahavir and Rani with whom he allegedly had illicit relations. Mahavir had beaten up his wife after she had objected to his talking to Rani on the phone. No arrests have been made so far,” said Baghwant Singh, station house officer of Kharar (Sadar).

Mandeep told the police that Mahavir who works as a taxi driver had illicit relations with Rani who currently stays in Haryana. Rani earlier used to stay in the same village but had left about a year back after Rekha came to know about their relationship.

Police said Rani is Mahavir’s aunt (chachi) and her husband stays in Dubai.

In her statement to the police, Rekha’s daughter said: “Papa was talking to Rani on the mobile phone late on Monday night when mummy objected to the same and papa started hurling abuses at her. Papa also thrashed mummy, hit her multiple times on the chest and even tried to strangulate her.” She said her mother collapsed after being beaten up and her father had left the home by that time.

First Published: Sep 25, 2018 22:49 IST