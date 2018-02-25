Will change syllabus to sync tech education with industry needs: Charanjit Channi

Punjab technical education and industrial training minister Charanjit Singh Channi said on Saturday that the Congress government is committed to “phenomenal” changes at polytechnics, ITIs and engineering colleges “to focus on quality”.

“To turn this vision into reality, sea changes will be carried out in the syllabus, which will concentrate on bringing technical educational in tune with demands of the industrial sector in the modern era,” he said, speaking at the inauguration of the second job fair by the government, at Chitkara institutions’ campus on the Rajpura road on Saturday.

“Besides providing jobs at these fairs, government will lend financial help to those who are interested in starting their own ventures.” — Charanjit Channi

“The purpose of education is not only to award certificates, but the focus should also be on making the students skilled in latest techniques so as to afford them better chance of placement in the industrial sector,” he further said, adding “massive” reforms will be carried out and be implemented “soon”.

About the fair, he said at least 700 “eminent companies of national and international repute” are participating and have placed a demand of 47,000 jobs on the web portal of the state government.

“Besides providing jobs at these fairs, government will lend financial help to those who are interested in starting their own ventures,” he said, detailing, “We will give skill training, apart from getting them loans.”

He also took feedback from parents and from representatives of the companies, besides inaugurating an air-conditioned gym at the sports complex on the campus.