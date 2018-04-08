Woman accuses Ludhiana ACP of molestation, probe ordered

A woman has accused assistant commissioner of police (ACP, east), Ludhiana, of molestation and assault.

Acting on the woman’s complaint, commissioner of police Sukhchain Singh Gill has marked a probe to deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Ashwani Kapoor.

The woman alleged that she has gone to ACP’s office on Saturday to know the progress of her property-related complaint which she had filed against her brother and sister. She alleged that instead of helping her, the ACP, Pawanjit, molested her and even thrashed her.

The woman alleged that her brother had some objectionable pictures of her on his laptop. “After he showed the pictures to the ACP, his intentions went wrong and he molested me. He thrashed me when I protested,” the woman said in her complaint

The ACP refuted the allegations and said things will be clear after investigation.

On Sunday, a municipal councillor and some local residents came in favour of the ACP and said the woman was accusing the ACP to create pressure on the police to act against her brother and sister.