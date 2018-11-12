Ahead of Congress’ first list of candidates for Rajasthan assembly election, 3 leaders declare their nominations

Nomination for the state assembly elections started from Monday, November 12, but both BJP and Congress has yet not announced any candidate at any seat in Rajasthan. Congress is said to have finalised the first list consisting of 150 candidates which it will announce after getting approval from party president Rahul Gandhi.

But prior to party’s official announcement, in a strange move some Congress leaders in Barmer have already declared their nominations.The leaders -Harish Choudhary, Hemaram Choudhary and Mevaram Jain -have appealed to their followers to be present in huge numbers during the filing of nominations.

Harish Choudhary, Congress national secretary, chairman of Congress manifesto committee and former Barmer MP has announced that he will file his nomination on November 13. Choudhary is going to file his nomination from Baitu assembly seat.

Similarly Hemaram Choudhary, Congress veteran leader and former revenue minister has announced to file his nomination on November 13. Hemaram Choudhary will file his nomination from Gudamalani assembly seat. He had already represented this seat for five times.

Apart from Harish and Hemaram, sitting Congress MLA from Barmer assembly seat Mevaram Jain too had announced to file his nomination again from Barmer seat on November 16. Jain was one among 21 in state and three in Marwar, who was able to save the Congress bastion in 2013 assembly election.

Hemaram Choudhary is among the three Congress leaders who have already announced their nominations ahead of the party declaring its first list of candidates. (HT Photo )

Talking to HT Harish Choudhary says, “Yes, I am going to file my nomination from Baitu assembly seat on November 13. He said that he has decided this date on suggested by astrologer.”

Fateh Khan, Congress district president in Barmer too has confirmed this. He said that Harish Choudhary, Hemaram Choudhary and Mevaram Jain are going to file his nomination. When asked to Khan, that has party given green signal to these leaders, he said no.

Khan said that party has yet to announce any candidate at any seat but all the three candidates are sure about their candidature after which they have decided to file their nomination.

First Published: Nov 12, 2018 15:57 IST