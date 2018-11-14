Before announcing list for Rajasthan assembly election, Congress treads cautiously to contain rebels

Rebellion in the BJP after announcement of its first list has made the Congress circumspect even before declaring candidates for the December 7 assembly polls in Rajasthan, a senior party leader said.

Congress leaders have started working on rebel management. The strategy is that some rebels will be assured of place in government if the party is voted to power and others will be pacified through convincing, the senior leader said on condition of anonymity.

The BJP faced protests after many sitting MLAs, including ministers, did not figure in the party’s list of 131 candidates announced on Sunday. Some resigned from party and announced to contest as independents.

The Congress has asked senior leaders to be in touch with those who could turn rebels if denied ticket. “Handing unrest is the biggest task for any party; after announcing tickets, the next 10 days are crucial till the date of nomination withdrawal. A damage control team comprising senior leaders usually handles the task,” the senior Congress leader said.

Rebel management will involve finding out who are supporters of which leader, he said. “Rebel in fray is not a new thing and are aware of such developments. The party, from beginning of the election process, maintains a record of ticket aspirants and identifies their leader, who will be tasked with pacifying a rebel candidate.”

The senior leader said, “A candidate, who has clout in an area but is denied ticket, needs to be assured by senior leaders that he/she will be accommodated in government. In other cases, distraught aspirants will be pacified through convincing.”

On the rebel issue, AICC incharge, communication department, Randeep Singh Surjewala said on Monday, “There is a lot of excitement about Congress tickets…We will be able to persuade our colleagues. We will give ticket to good candidates and the eligible colleague, who could not be accommodated, will be given apt responsibility in government to serve people.”

Addressing a training workshop in July, former CM Ashok Gehlot had said, “Everyone cannot get ticket but those who are denied candidature will be looked after by the party and that is Rahul Gandhi’s thought.”

After the 2013 assembly elections, the Rajasthan Congress had expelled more than 150 members, including senior leaders, for anti-party activities. Many expulsions have been withdrawn.

In 2013, around 25 members of the Congress had contested independently in the state, harming winning prospects of party candidates. The Congress could have won at places, such as Nagaur, Asind, Pipalda and Masuda, if party rebels had not contested. The party could win 21 seats in last assembly polls.

In Mandwa, party candidate Dr Chandrabhan, who was the state chief, got over 15K votes and the rebel, ex-MLA Rita Choudhary, over 40K votes. The seat was won by an independent with 58637 votes. In Bhadra, Nagaur, Mandawa and Pipalda, party rebels got more votes than official candidates.

Star campaigners

The Rajasthan Congress campaign committee has submitted a list of 50 star campaigners for assembly elections to AICC, of which 40 are to be shortlisted.

The star campaigners’ list includes UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, AICC president Rahul Gandhi, ex-PM Manmohan Singh, senior leader Guhlam Nabi Azad, Randeep Singh Surjewala, ex-Haryana CM Bhupendra Hooda, Deepender Hooda, Ahmed Patel, MP Sushmita Dev, Punjab CM captain Amarinder Singh, former actress Nagma, Salman Khurshid, ex- CM Harish Rawat, Raj Babbar, Navjot Singh Sidhu and Priya Dutt.

AICC general secretary and state incharge Avinash Pande, AICC secretaries Vivek Bansal, Tarun Kumar, Devendra Yadav and Qazi Nizamuddin, and screening committee chairperson Shelja Kumari are also on the list. State leaders included in the list are Gehlot, state party chief Sachin Pilot, leader of opposition Rameshwar Dudi, CP Joshi, Mohan Prakash, Bhanwar Jitendra Singh, Raghu Sharma, Dr Karan Singh, and Manvendra Singh.

First Published: Nov 14, 2018 10:56 IST