BJP government in Rajasthan failed on farmer, youth, women front: Congress leader Ajay Maken

Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken on Wednesday cornered BJP government over its performance on agriculture and farmers, youth and employment and women security in Rajasthan.

He alleged that BJP made big promises before the previous assembly elections but after winning with huge mandate they neglected the people of the state.

Addressing media at state Congress office, Maken alleged the BJP government promised of establishing a permanent system for minimum support price (MSP) and farmers protection act. They promised that farmers will get fertilisers, seed and medicines at Panchayat level on government prices but looking at their performance, over 100 farmers have committed suicide. Quota and token system in crop procurement led to further corruption.

BJP in Rajasthan could provide 2.62 lakh jobs in its tenure as against the promise of 15 lakh jobs, Maken alleged. The Centre for Monitoring of Indian economy report states that the unemployment rate of Rajasthan is double than that of the country, said Maken.

He alleged that for women security, BJP promised special courts to dispose of women cases. Chief minister Vasundhara Raje had raised chain-snatching cases before previous elections but in last four years across the state 1,965 incidents took place of which 722 were in Jaipur. In comparison to 2017, till September 2018, there has been an increase in rape cases by 37%.

He continued that around 20,000 girls of under five years are dying every year in absence of proper medical treatment. The drop-out rate of girls of 12-15 years of age is 9%, followed by Uttar Pradesh.

On party rebel candidates, he said that they are not rebels but unhappy Congress workers. Senior Congress leaders have come to Rajasthan to talk to them. “It is to be appreciated that Congress has got more than one capable candidate from every constituency and among them, we have chosen one. So there is bound to be unhappy workers who are aggrieved. This is not the first time that this is happening,” Maken said.

He said that BJP is also facing a similar problem. They are not being able to manage their five ministers and there people have also formed parties. By Thursday evening, the unhappy Congress workers who have filed nominations will withdraw.

On the issue of parachute candidates and AICC chief Rahul Gandhi’s statement of denying ticket to such candidates, Maken said, “In Congress, ticket suggestions are taken from ground workers, winning combinations are searched and thereafter tickets are given.”

Commenting on it, BJP spokesperson Mukesh Pareek said over 15 lakh youth were provided employment or self employment by the Rajasthan government. Farmer loan were waived off and farmers’ land productivity was improved through soil health card. The law and order situation improved under the BJP regime. Earlier, crimes used to take place and the criminals were absconding. But in many cases now, they are caught within 24 hours. “Development in all sectors - be it farmers, youth, women or labourers - has gained pace like never before,” Pareek said.

First Published: Nov 22, 2018 14:37 IST