Congress rule marked by corruption, nepotism, says Piyush Goyal in Rajasthan

Union minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said the Congress party’s history is marked by corruption, communal tensions and nepotism and it had done no development work worth speaking of.

Addressing the media in Jaipur, Goyal said Congress does not want to be reminded of its history because they have nothing to show. “Their history is riddled with corruption, their administration was marked by casteism and under their governments, communal forces got stronger. Except for nepotism,the Congress did not do any development in the country.”

Goyal said the BJP sees power as a service to the people and not as service to one family. He said the BJP is seeking votes on the basis of its development work while the Congress is playing negative politics.

“Those who are doing politics based on lies will never be successful as people understand what is good for them and which party is concerned about the country, the poor, the cities and about the future of marginalised sections of society.”

Asked if the BJP is hesitant to field Muslim candidates in Rajasthan, Goyal refuted this saying the party did not give tickets on the basis of caste or religion. “The party did surveys and took feedback about candidates. The tickets were given after assessing the winnability and performance of candidates,” he said.

The BJP’s list of 200 candidates have only one Muslim face, cabinet minister Yunus Khan, a confidant of chief minister Vasundhara Raje. Khan’s name was declared in the fifth and last list of candidates and he will take on state Congress president Sachin Pilot.

Asked about T&D losses, Goyal said the losses had reduced across the country as well as in Rajasthan.

He added, earlier under the Congress regime, the electricity losses were hidden. Under the tenure of former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, the annual loss of the electricity companies had reached Rs 15,000 crore and Gehlot is answerable for that, he said.

Goyal said under the Gehlot government, the cumulative loss and debt of electricity companies reached Rs 75,000 crore for which the state and country are paying. People will give a befitting reply in the elections, he said.

Congress spokesperson Satyendra Singh Raghav said that Goyal had forgotten that CM Raje had faced corruption allegations of Rs 5000 crore in her last tenure and this tenure, too, was marked by the mining scam.

He said in Madhya Pradesh, the government faced the Vyapam scam and in Chhattisgarh, the chief minister Raman Singh’s son’s name was mentioned in the Panama Papers.

Raghav said that BJP government is communal and deny tickets to Muslim candidates. “It is BJP government that is corrupt and communal. Goyal should answer why Yunus Khan has gone 300 km from his constituency to Tonk to contest against (state Congress president ) Sachin Pilot.”

First Published: Nov 21, 2018 14:15 IST