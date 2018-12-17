Jaipur’s Albert Hall decked up for the swearing-in of Gehlot

A galaxy of political leaders and Congress workers will descend on the premises of the historic Albert Hall in Jaipur on Monday for the oath-taking ceremony of Ashok Gehlot as chief minister of Rajasthan there.

A fine example of Indo-saracenic, a revival architectural style mostly used by the British in the later 19th century, the foundation of the iconic structure was laid in 1876 during the visit the Prince of Wales, Albert Edward, to Jaipur.

The construction was completed in 1887 by the architect Samual Swinton Jacob, who was the director of Jaipur PWD then.

Located in Ram Niwas Garden outside the old city wall, the hall is a museum where thousands of people visit during tourist season, usually during the winters.

First Published: Dec 17, 2018 08:09 IST