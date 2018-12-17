HT Logo

Madhya Pradesh

  • 230/230
  • Target 116
Party WINS 2013 Vote Share %
Cong 114 58 41
BJP 109 165 41
BSP 2 4 5
Others 5 3 13

Rajasthan

  • 199/199
  • Target 100
Party WINS 2013 Vote Share %
Cong+ 100 21 39
BJP 73 163 39
BSP 6 3 4
Others 20 13 17

Chhattisgarh

  • 90/90
  • Target 46
Party WINS 2013 Vote Share %
Cong 68 39 43
BJP 15 49 33
BSP+ 7 1 12
Others 0 1 12

Telangana

  • 119/119
  • Target 60
Party WINS 2014 Vote Share %
TRS 88 63 47
Cong+ 21 36 32
BJP 1 5 7
Others 9 15 13

Mizoram

  • 40/40
  • Target 21
Party WINS 2013 Vote Share %
MNF 26 5 38
Cong 5 34 30
BJP 1 0 8
Others 8 1 24
Jaipur’s Albert Hall decked up for the swearing-in of Gehlot

A fine example of Indo-saracenic, a revival architectural style mostly used by the British in the later 19th century, the foundation of the iconic structure was laid in 1876 during the visit the Prince of Wales, Albert Edward, to Jaipur.

Press Trust of India
Deputy chief minister-designate Sachin Pilot and AICC general secretary Avinash Pande(PTI)

A galaxy of political leaders and Congress workers will descend on the premises of the historic Albert Hall in Jaipur on Monday for the oath-taking ceremony of Ashok Gehlot as chief minister of Rajasthan there.

A fine example of Indo-saracenic, a revival architectural style mostly used by the British in the later 19th century, the foundation of the iconic structure was laid in 1876 during the visit the Prince of Wales, Albert Edward, to Jaipur.

The construction was completed in 1887 by the architect Samual Swinton Jacob, who was the director of Jaipur PWD then.

Located in Ram Niwas Garden outside the old city wall, the hall is a museum where thousands of people visit during tourist season, usually during the winters.

First Published: Dec 17, 2018 08:09 IST

